Smash-and-grab thieves hit University City store

ST. LOUIS, MO — University City police are investigating an early morning smash and grab burglary. Just before 4am someone busted through the glass front door of The Vault. The store is a sneaker and accessories boutique on Delmar just east of Kingsland. Police dusted for fingerprints.

The thieves scattered clothing throughout the store. So far it’s unclear what was taken.