Manhunt in Jefferson County after man opens fire on deputies

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. - Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are searching for a man who opened fire on deputies Thursday afternoon and ran into a wooded area.

Deputies were initially called to the intersection of Highway JJ and Highway T in Valley Mines in response to calls of a suspicious person.

The individual pulled out a firearm and shot at deputies before fleeing into the woods.

DeSoto school administrators said two bus routes were affected by the search for the suspect. Parents were notified and came to pick up students.