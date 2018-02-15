Five-alarm brush fire in De Soto

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DE SOTO, Mo. - More than dozen fire departments responded to a five-alarm fire Thursday in rural Jefferson County.

The fire started just after 2 p.m. on Peter Moore Lane, approximately 3.5 miles west of De Soto.

So far, the fire has burned some 15 acres, five sheds, and one barn. A residence sustained some damage.

Four firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries. One firefighter was treated at the scene for debris in his eyes, another suffered a shoulder injury, a third firefighter was burned, and another had undisclosed injuries.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.