× Woman charged again for threatening St. Louis judge

ST. LOUIS – Two weeks after charges were dropped against a woman accused of threatening to attack a St. Louis City judge, Fox 2 News has learned that woman is again facing charges related to said threats.

In November 2017, 57-year-old Valerie Mitchell was accused of showing up to the civil courts building in downtown St. Louis and threatening to cut the throat of 22nd Judicial Circuit Court said Judge Jason Sengheiser. Police said they found a box cutter with a six-inch blade in Mitchell’s backpack.

At the time, Mitchell was charged with tampering with a judicial officer for the threats and resisting arrest.

On February 1, the charge of tampering with a judicial official was dropped and she was being held only on the charge of resisting arrest.

According to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office, new testimony provided allowed prosecutors to go back to the grand jury and present the case. The grand jury reinstated the tampering charge.

Mitchell remains jailed on a $10,000 cash-only bond. A hearing on the case has been scheduled for March 1.