The interesting reason for widespread St. Louis power outages

ST. LOUIS — Ameren is reporting that there are multiple power outages spread all over the area Wednesday morning. The company says the weather is the reason for the disruption in service.

Rain falling in the area is sending salt sprayed on St. Louis streets into the atmosphere. This is normal during any rain that follows an ice event. But, the mist and fog Wednesday morning is causing it to stick to Ameren's insulators. Their transformers are detecting a change in the voltage and automatically causing an outage.

Students at Rittenour Middle School didn't have class Wednesday because of the issue. Several area roads are closed because traffic lights are without power. Olive at New Ballas closed at 5:30am because of the outage. An electric service pole also caught on fire in Creve Coeur Wednesday morning.

A representative from Ameren said they're working on the issue. Crews are on St. Louis area streets to fix the problem.

Check this link for an update on power outages in your area.