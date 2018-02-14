× Scott Baio accused of harassment by another ‘Charles in Charge’ co-star

Scott Baio has been accused of harassment and assault by his former “Charles in Charge” co-star, Alexander Polinsky.

Polinsky and his attorney, Lisa Bloom held a press conference on Wednesday. He was joined by his former co-star Nicole Eggert, also a minor at the time, who has also accused Baio of misconduct when they worked together from 1987 to 1990.

Polinsky claims Baio began verbally harassing him on the set of their sitcom when he was about 11 or 12 years old. He said Baio would direct homophobic slurs at him, and on one occasion, he was thrown to the floor by Baio when he went to sit on his lap.

“Scott Baio began a pattern of abuse that was unrelenting. Mr. Baio repeatedly told me about homosexual sex acts that he told me I would grow up to perform,” Polinsky said. “Scott told me of his sexual conquests with young girls… and at the same time tried to convince me I was unlovable and defective.”

Baio once pulled down Polinsky’s pants, he claims, in front of 100 cast and crew members on the “Charles in Charge” set.

In a separate incident, Polinsky said, Baio cut a hole in the wall of his dressing room and exposed his genitals to him.

Polinsky called the experience on the show “mental torture” that was “disguised as humor.”

A spokesperson for Baio disputed the allegations.

“Nicole Eggert, Alexander Polinsky and their attorney have brought a media circus to town, complete with false allegations, misleading insinuations, and pure sleaze mongering,” Brian Glicklich told CNN.

At a press conference held by Glicklich Wednesday, he read a statement on behalf of Baio.

“I’m hurt and angry,” Baio wrote in part. “I will not let this continue unchallenged. This story is just beginning to be told.”

Last month, Eggert said during an appearance on “Megyn Kelly Today” that Baio began a sexual relationship with her when she was a minor.

Baio has denied Eggert’s claim.

According to Bloom, Eggert and Polinsky met with Los Angeles police last week regarding Baio’s alleged actions.

By Chloe Melas, CNN