Police camera captures alleged serial street pooper

EAST GRANBY, Conn. - Police credit a motion-activated camera with helping them capture a suspect in three cases of feces being found in the middle of a Connecticut cul-de-sac.

The first two incidents happened on November 7th and 16th. A motion-activated camera was installed and on December 5th, it recorded Malone's vehicle after another feces incident. Police describe the street as being undeveloped, according to WTIC.

43-year-old Holly Malone was taken into custody after an unrelated traffic stop connected her to the vehicle in the video. She was charged with breach of peace and creating hazardous conditions. Malone was released on bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on March 1st.

Police said Malone told them she is lactose intolerant, and sometimes is "stupid" and doesn't avoid dairy. She said she apologized for her actions.