When you say Mardi Gras in St. Louis, most think of Soulard, home to the second largest Mardi Gras celebration in the country. With dozens of floats, thousands of revelers and millions of beads, there was likely something for everyone. To see many more photos, click the link… https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?set=a.10209911158005755.1073742408.1538195122&type=1&l=ba43c398da
PICTURES: 2018 Soulard Mardi Gras pt2
-
PICTURES: 2018 Soulard Mardi Gras pt1
-
PICTURES: 2018 Mardi Gras Mayor’s Ball
-
Preparations underway for huge crowds at Mardi Gras Grand Parade
-
Grand Parade celebrates Mardi Gras in Soulard
-
Mardi Gras gets a frigid start with the Snowman Softball tournament
-
-
Beggin’ Pet Parade draws crowds of pups and their people
-
Mayor’s Mardi Gras Ball Feb. 9 in City Hall Rotunda
-
Mayor’s Mardi Gras Ball Feb. 9 in City Hall Rotunda
-
PICTURES: 2018 Annual Mardi Gras Beggin’ Pet Parade part2
-
PICTURES: 2018 Annual Mardi Gras Beggin’ Pet Parade part1
-
-
Countdown begins to Soulard Mardi Gras festivities
-
Countdown begins to Soulard Mardi Gras festivities
-
Many Mardi Gras events taking place in Soulard February 3rd and 4th