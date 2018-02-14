February 14 a unique occasion for Ash Wednesday, Valentine’s Day observers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLIVETTE, Mo. - Valentine's Day and Ash Wednesday go together like - well, truth be told, they haven't gone together since 1945.

Ash Wednesday for Christians means penance, reflection, abstinence, and fasting; but Valentine's Day is filled with chocolate, nice dinners, flowers, and thoughtful gifts.

To mark the unique confluence of special occasions, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in the Oakville area hosted a romantic fish fry for church-goers.

And it's a busy day for those in the restaurant business.

"I think they're doing both for Valentine's Day because we've got tremendous reservations for tonight," said John Todd Blackstock, Paul Mineo's Trattoria in Westport Plaza. "We're pretty packed up until 8:30 p.m. and reservations for this weekend filling up phenomenal."

Paul Mineo's offers a mix of meat and fish for Catholics or Valentine diners.

"Basically, we're not gonna mess with our menu too much or jack up our prices for Valentine's Day and instead just have a smooth transition tonight," Blackstock said.

How do you have a romantic fish fry you ask? Well, with candle lights and dinner music, the restaurant is also selling long-stemmed roses inside.