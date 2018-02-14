Area churches offering ‘drive-thru’ service for Ash Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. — People who couldn't make it to church to get their ashes on this Ash Wednesday had another option to take part in the religious practice.

The St. Thomas Holy Spirit Lutheran Church in Sunset Hills hosted what's called Ashes To Go. The church pastor and others set up shop in the parking lot, allowing people to drive up and receive their ashes, as well as a blessing.

While some people got out of their car, many did not.

Anyone could come out and get their ashes at the effort put on by St. Thomas Holy Spirit, located on Lindbergh between Gravois and Watson Road.

"I think it's a great outreach to the community because I think there are a lot of people that aren't able to go a full service because of scheduling and work and that kind of thing," said Karen Wegman, who attends the church and received her ashes at the mobile station.

This is the third year that St. Thomas Holy Spirit has put on Ashes To Go. Those involved say it is getting more and more popular.

"It's a wonderful service to a changing world. People are on the go all the time, work schedules are different. This gives people a chance to enter the season of Lent and have a blessing and begin their Lent in the right way in this busy world," said church Pastor Jill Seagle.

St. Thomas Holy Spirit hosted two different sessions today for mobile ashes. They are also hosting a more traditional service Wednesday evening.