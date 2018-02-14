2018 Razzie Awards: Here are the odds on the biggest box office bombs

Award season is almost over, with the Academy Awards on the horizon. But before the very best in Hollywood are honored with the Oscars, the Annual Golden Raspberry Awards want to make sure the very worst in film are held accountable for their atrocities over the past year.

That’s right, The Razzies hold nothing back when it comes to calling out the big screen’s most wretched offerings, with gems such as “The Love Guru,” “Catwoman,” and “Gigli” among the former winners of the Worst Picture award.

This year’s crop of Worst Picture nominees are especially terrible, with UK-based bookmaker William Hill pegging the “Emoji Movie” as a -150 front runner to take home top…errr… bottom honors? Nothing says “Razzie Worthy” like a talking pile of excrement. Also in the running for Worst Picture is “Baywatch” at +275, “Fifty Shades Darker” at +600, “The Mummy” at +1,000, and it wouldn’t be the Razzies without a Michael Bay offering: that’s “Transformers: The Last Knight” at +800.

The award for Worst Actress looks like it’s Catherine Heigl’s to lose, with William Hill booking the former “Grey’s Anatomy” star at +120 for her role in the ironically title, “Unforgettable.” Heigl has been nominated twice before for Worst Actress, so let’s see if the third time’s the charm when the Razzies go for the throat on March 3.

Rounding out the nominees for Worst Actress are Dakota Johnson at +350 in “Fifty Shades Darker,” former Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence at +450 for “Mother,” dressed-in-drag Tyler Perry at +400 for “BOO! 2: A Medea Halloween,” and last and perhaps least, Emma Watson at +500 for “The Circle.” My how Hermione has fallen.

The odds for Worst Actor see Tom Cruise atop the board at +150 for his “performance” in “The Mummy.” This is Cruise’s third nomination after getting snubbed – or spared – for his roles in “Cocktail” back in 1988 and “War of the Worlds” in 2005.

Cruise is followed by Johnny Depp at +275 for his reprise as Captain Jack Sparrow in the latest Pirates of the Caribbean offering, “Dead Men could probably make a better movie”… or something like that.

Then you have Mark Wahlberg doing double duty at +400 for his work in “Daddy’s Home 2” and “Transformers,” and Jamie Dornan for “Fifty Shades Darker” and Zac Efron in “Baywatch” both at +600 to win Worst Actor. The word “win” is thrown around pretty loosely here.

