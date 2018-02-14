× 2 children struck at bus stop in North City

ST. LOUIS – Late Wednesday evening 2 ten-year-old children were struck by black Ford Mustang at Euclid and Labadie.

Police say the children; one male and one female had just gotten off a school bus when they were struck. They further said the driver went through the bus stop sign, striking the children and fled the scene.

Both children were knocked to the ground and were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.