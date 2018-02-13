Police trying to track down the owner of a Vietnam Veteran ring lost at a car wash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHALTO, Il. - Bethalto Police want to track down the owner of a ring that was found at an area car wash. They describe the ring as a gold, Vietnam Veteran Ring with the initials T.D.M. and it has the years of service inscribed.

They said the ring has wear on it and has clearly been worn and loved by someone for years. A Facebook post made by the police department has more than 900 shares.

If you have information on the ring, please contact Bethalto Police at 618-377-5266.