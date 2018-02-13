Major Case Squad investigating St. Clair County homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Il. - The Major Case Squad is investigating the murder of a 19-year-old Belleville man. Information is limited at this point; the investigation into this murder is still in its early stages.

Authorities believe the shooting happened at the home in the 100 block of Paulette Dr. in unincorporated St. Clair County. The street is just outside of Belleville near Route 15 and Frank Scott Parkway.

This morning investigators are identifying the victim as Cole Weirciszewski.

Authorities say officials at Memorial Hospital in Belleville called the St. Clair County Sheriff`s Department about 5:15 p.m. Monday evening after Weirciszewski was brought to the ER there with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Investigators say Weirciszewski died at the hospital about a half hour later. He was brought to the hospital in a private vehicle.

At this point, investigators say they have no motive nor do they have any suspects in the killing.

Major Case Squad investigators are asking for the public`s help in this case. If you have any information, you are asked to call the St. Clair County Sheriff`s Department here at 618-825-5204.