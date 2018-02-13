Investigation continues into murder of 19-year-old St. Clair County man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A college student had been murdered in Belleville Illinois. Nineteen-year-old Cole Wierciszewski was shot and killed Monday evening.

So far, no suspect or motive has been released by the Major Case Squad.

Wierciszewski was known as an ambitious student, graduating from Belleville-East High School last spring, while already taking classes at Southwestern Illinois College through a special dual enrollment program.

For some reason, he was shot where he lived with a roommate on Paulette Drive not far from the Skyview Drive-In. Investigators say the shooting happened inside the home around 5 pm Monday evening. A friend found him minutes later and rushed him to a hospital where he died.

Officers are focusing on the timeline between the time the victim was shot and when a friend found him.

A neighbor says she feels a little spooked; she didn’t hear any gunfire at that time yesterday afternoon.

Anyone with information should call the Major Case Squad at the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department 618-277-3505.