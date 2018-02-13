Detectives sorting out details of missing man’s death in Glen Carbon IL

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLEN CARBON, IL – New details on the Major Case Squad investigation in Glen Carbon, Illinois, where 45-year-old Tyrone Grady was found shot dead on a street.

The Major Case Squad and St. Louis County Police are sharing information in the case and an incident that occurred inside Grady's north county home, just three days before his death.

Grady lived in a home in the 10400 block of Melvich Drive, St. Louis County, Mo. Just last week, on February 8th, a woman's body was carried out of the home.

Police said they were called to the home at 4:40 a.m. regarding a possible overdose. When they arrived, they found 32-year-old Leanna McCurry unresponsive and pronounced her deceased shortly after.

Detectives from the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are investigating the incident as a suspicious death/potential overdose. The investigation is ongoing.

According to police, Grady was one of the reporting parties in the incident.

At around 8 p.m. February 11th, Madison County Sheriff's Deputies found Grady shot multiple times and died in the street in the area of Chaparral Lane in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

The Major Case Squad is investigating his death. They describe a maroon small SUV or crossover as a vehicle of interest in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line: 618-296-3000.

