Child reunited with mother after carjacking

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police have a suspected carjacker in custody and successfully reunited a child and mother after a frightening ordeal Tuesday morning.

According to Schron Jackson, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the carjacking took place just after 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of Chippewa Street and Louisiana Avenue.

Jackson said police found the child in the 3400 block of McKean Avenue, a short distance from the site of the carjacking.

Officers located the stolen vehicle and pursued the car to the 3100 block of Chouteau Avenue where the suspect was arrested.

Jackson said several police vehicles were struck during the pursuit.

The suspect has not been named, pending formal charges.