Alton, Illinois a finalist to be featured on small business reality show

ALTON, Ill. – The City of Alton has a chance to make a dream come true on a reality show. The city by the Mississippi River is one of five finalists vying to be featured on the third season of the Hulu series “Small Business Revolution: Main Street.”

Hulu made the announcement Tuesday morning on Facebook Live. Nearly 200 Alton residents crowded into the Post Commons coffee shop to celebrate.

If Alton wins, the show’s creators will tape the entire third season in the city and invest $500,000 toward improving six businesses.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker said the honor is a testament to the city’s ability to reinvent itself throughout its more than 200-year history.

“I think you’re seeing in our young folks right now that entrepreneurial spirit this city’s always had: coming back out, repurposing buildings that have sat vacant for decades, different visions, different businesses,” he said. “The entrepreneurial spirit this city has is alive and well here.”

Alton beat out thousands of other cities. The last two seasons were taped in Wabash, Indiana and Bristol Borough, Pennsylvania.

You can vote for Alton, Illinois to be featured by visiting the show’s website on Deluxe.com. You can only vote once per day.