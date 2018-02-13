Aldermen debate decriminalizing marijuana in the City of St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Tuesday night the St. Louis Board of Aldermen held an open meeting to hear residents thoughts on a bill to decriminalize marijuana.

The proposal by Alderwoman Megan Green and others would limit the ability of police officers to enforce city ordinances against marijuana use and possession.

The bill would allow penalties for possession of more than two ounces or more than ten marijuana plants. There would also be penalties for anyone under 21-years-old using marijuana, or anyone selling it to someone under 21. Consumption of marijuana anywhere but on private residential property would also be limited.

According to Green, her bill aims to allow city police to focus on more serious crime. The Board of Aldermen passed a bill last month reducing fines for some marijuana offenses to $25.

Read the full bill here: https://www.stlouis-mo.gov/internal-apps/legislative/upload/boardbill/BB180-wd15.pdf