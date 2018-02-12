You Paid For It – St. Clair MetroLink security

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. - Metro says St. Clair County is doing security right; meanwhile, taxpayers in St. Louis City are getting very little in return when it comes to its protection.

Three police departments provide security for MetroLink: the St Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the St Louis County Police Department, and the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department.

St. Clair County Sheriff Rick Watson says he's pouring more manpower into the effort to make his force more visible on the trains and the platforms. He has 12 regular deputies assigned full-time to the provide security on MetroLink and has the flexibility to provide nine additional deputies.

The sheriff's department is paid $1.7 million to provide security for Metro. His deputies provide security from morning until 1 a.m. And that efforts appear to be paying off.

Crime has dropped from 2016 to 2017. There were seven robberies in 2016 and none in 2017. There were no rapes in 2016 and none in 2017. No homicides in 2016 none in 2017. There were 20 thefts (mostly cellphones) in 2016. That number was cut in half in 2017.

Metro CEO John Nations praised St Clair County for its anti-crime initiative. Some passengers weighed in, saying they felt safer on MetroLink in Illinois.

But while St. Clair County seems to be making strides, the City of St Louis is struggling with security.

Our You Paid For It team has never seen officers at the city's downtown stadium station whenever they've gone down there.

Reporter Elliott Davis got an answer as to why when he talked to St. Louis Public Safety Director Jimmy Edwards.

Edwards said there was security in the morning and during the day, but not at night. He said the city just doesn't have the many power for that.

St. Louis is paid $730,000 to provide MetroLink security.