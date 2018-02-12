The social event of the season…the Annual Mayor’s Ball is one of the year’s most anticipated social events. Hosted by the Mardi Gras Foundation in St. Louis City Hall, this black-tie gala features food, cocktails, dancing, and spectacular entertainment. Mayor’s Ball proceeds benefit the Mardi Gras Foundation, which has made community grants to improve Soulard and downtown since 2003. For more photos, click the link… https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?set=a.10209896541920362.1073742407.1538195122&type=1&l=12682c1ceb
PICTURES: 2018 Mardi Gras Mayor’s Ball
-
Mayor’s Mardi Gras Ball Feb. 9 in City Hall Rotunda
-
Mayor’s Mardi Gras Ball Feb. 9 in City Hall Rotunda
-
Preparations underway for huge crowds at Mardi Gras Grand Parade
-
Mardi Gras gets a frigid start with the Snowman Softball tournament
-
Beggin’ Pet Parade draws crowds of pups and their people
-
-
Grand Parade celebrates Mardi Gras in Soulard
-
PICTURES: 2018 Annual Mardi Gras Beggin’ Pet Parade part1
-
PICTURES: 2018 Annual Mardi Gras Beggin’ Pet Parade part2
-
Countdown begins to Soulard Mardi Gras festivities
-
Countdown begins to Soulard Mardi Gras festivities
-
-
Many Mardi Gras events taking place in Soulard February 3rd and 4th
-
Soulard Holiday Parlour Tour
-
PICTURES: St Louis Onesie Pub Crawl in Soulard