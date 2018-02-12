Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Stacey Switzer of the APA of Missouri visits KPLR 11 News at Noon with this week’s Monday Mascot: Spot!

She arrived at the APA approximately two months ago as part of a transfer program. And she was about to give birth!

Spot gave birth to a litter of puppies about 8 weeks ago, but that has not diminished her energy or loveable demeanor.

If you want to adopt Spot, then visit the APA on Hanley Road.

Here is the information that you’ll need:

1705 South Hanley Road 314-645-4610

http://www.apamo.org/home.aspx

Is your pet lost? Try looking at stllostpets.org