× Major Case Squad activated for Belleville homicide

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, IL -The Major Case Squad is investigating a homicide that happened Monday evening around 5:15 pm on Paulette Drive in Belleville.

Police say the victim was taken to Memorial Hospital in Belleville with a gunshot wound to the chest.

That victim, 19-year-old Cole E. Weirciszewski died at the hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.