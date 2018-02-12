Cheers to Heroes winning beer now available at AB Biergarten

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Anheuser-Busch is continuing to honor veterans and first responders through their “Cheers to the Heroes” brewing competition. Back in the Fall, six teams of employee/veterans along with a couple of first responder teams faced off in a brewing competition to see who could make the best beer.

The teams each spent a day working in the Star Shop Brewery at A-B, working with a master brewer to come up with their selection. The winning beer was brewed by the St. Louis Fire Department...and it is called “Backdraft Stout.”

The limited-edition beer is now available to the public through the Biergarten at the brewery while supplies last. Proceeds will be donated to the team’s charity of choice – T.A.P.S (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors).