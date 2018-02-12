Carjacking victim forced to drive around, as suspect held gun on him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A carjacking in St. Louis County ended with a multi-vehicle crash in the Central West End Monday afternoon. The suspected carjacker was trapped inside the vehicle he stole and eventually taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Capt. Clay Farmer with the North County Police Cooperative.

A total of 6 vehicles appeared to have been damaged. Two innocent people had to be taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Farmer said it all began with his department assisting Pagedale with a traffic stop. Officers pulled over a vehicle they say was traveling erratically. They had no idea the driver would turn out to be a carjacking victim.

Farmer said the driver was in a tough spot. Police pulled him over while the carjacker pointed a gun at him from the passenger seat. Famer said the driver was halfway out of the vehicle when he yelled to officers, “He’s got a gun! He’s got a gun!”

The carjacker then pushed the victim out of the car and drove away. Farmer said the victim was not injured but was definitely shaken.

“I couldn’t imagine driving around with a suspect with a gun on me and then the good guys show up to help and then you’re still scared to get completely out of the car,” said Farmer. “It had to be a very harrowing experience.”

Farmer said the chase was justified because a dangerous felony was taking place. As of Monday night, police had yet to identify the suspect who was in critical condition from his injuries.