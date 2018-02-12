Burial of Navy sailor Charles Ogle, killed on USS Oklahoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The remains of a Missouri sailor killed during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor will finally be buried today at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Navy Fireman First Class Charles Ogle was just 20 years old when he was killed at Pearl Harbor. His remains went unidentified for years but now he will receive a full military burial at Jefferson Barracks with many of his loved ones there.

Ogle`s nephew, David Reary, tells me Ogle was from Trask, Missouri... a small community near the Arkansas border.

Ogle was on board the USS Oklahoma when the attack happened. The ship sustained multiple torpedo hits which caused it to quickly sink. 429 crew members were killed including ogle.

The remains of the deceased crew were recovered and buried in two Hawaii cemeteries.

In 1947, the remains were disinterred for possible identification. However, only 35 of those killed could be identified.

The rest, including Ogle, were buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. Then in 2015 the remains were exhumed for more analysis.

DNA tests and other work eventually wound up identifying ogle`s remains.

Reary, Ogle`s nephew, tells us he and his family are 'humbled, appreciative and thankful' for the efforts of the military to identify ogle`s remains. Reary says the phrase 'faithful to family and country' will be inscribed on Ogle`s tombstone.

Ogle`s remains will be taken from the John Ziegenhein & Sons funeral home in south county on Lemay Ferry to Jefferson Barracks at 11am this morning.

The funeral is set for 11:30 a.m.