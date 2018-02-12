Arrests made in area gun store robberies; suspects tied to recent carjackings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Federal investigators are checking to see if there is a connection between all the gun store burglaries and several recent carjackings in the St. Louis area.

A law enforcement source indicated three people were arrested for robbery in the city. The source added two of those arrested admitted to gun store burglaries and implicated other individuals.

The source indicates the suspects rode the MetroLink from Illinois to Missouri and carjacked vehicles to use for the gun store burglaries.

The first robbery occurred last summer in Wentzville, Missouri at Eagle Eye USA Shooting Sports. Five months later, the thefts ramped up. On November 2, 2017, there was a burglary at the Razorback Armory in Des Peres. Eight days later, two stores were hit: Triple Threat Armory in Affton and On-Target Shooting Range in Valley Park. Finally, on November 27, 2017, thieves broke into Modern Weapon Systems in High Ridge, along with Southern Armory in Crestwood.

At some locations, the suspects were caught on surveillance video smashing through windows to get inside. In one case, they even shot at a person working nearby. That man was not wounded.

“We are investigating to see if there is a link at all between the carjackings and the gun store burglaries as part of the ongoing investigation," ATF spokesman John Ham said. "That is one of the things we are following up on.”

Ham would not say why or comment any further.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney in St. Louis said there could be forthcoming charges against suspects that they are seeking.