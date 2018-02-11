× Man scales fence, runs to plane at LAX

A man apparently scaled a fence at Los Angeles International Airport Saturday, running up to a plane and causing a temporary shut down, according to police.

It was believed the man may have been under the influence of narcotics when he ran onto the 24-left runway at LAX — the most northern of the airport’s four — LAX police officer Rob Pedregon told CNN.

A pilot spotted the man and the passengers on his plane had to be transferred to another aircraft, Pedregon said.

“We had a temporary shutdown for the 24-left and right runways; and it was a minor shutdown,” he said.

The man is expected to face charges including trespassing, he said.

According to the FAA, LAX is the United States’ second-busiest airport in terms of passenger numbers. More than 80.9 million passengers passed through the transport hub in 2016.