Jefferson County mother kills herself, after shooting her 11-year-old son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARNHART, MO - A Jefferson County mother is dead after turning a gun on herself following an attempt to kill her own son.

The incident happened in the 7200 block of Valley Drive in Barnhart Missouri just past midnight on Saturday morning.

Sergeant Brian Taylor with the Barnhart Police Department say’s officers found the mother and son with gunshot wounds in their home. He also said they are at a lost as to why 49-year-old Tara Kelleher killed herself and tried to kill her son.

The 11-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries and is being treated at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.