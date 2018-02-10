Wintry weather may make area roads tough to travel on

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – As winter weather is moving into the St. Louis Metropolitan Area, both MoDOT, IDOT and municipal street departments are on stand-by to plow and salt roads and highways.

If you have some place to go right now, it would be best to make your way there because the wintry weather is on the way and it could mean some slick spots in the area.

Traffic is pretty much running smoothly on area roads for now, but things could change quickly.

Road crews are on the roads now trying to keep roads from icing over as sleet and ice is starting to accumulate and make it tough for drivers to get around.

Both IDOT and MoDOT have extra crews on hand to treat roads.

The best advice tonight is to drive slow no matter where you are headed.

As always, the best thing drivers can do during this time is to give trucks the space that they need as they work to make sure the roads stay clear.