2 hurt after officer in Justin Trudeau's motorcade crashes in California

A California Highway Patrol officer was injured when his motorcycle was involved in a crash while escorting the motorcade of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, authorities said.

The officer’s motorcycle collided with a vehicle Friday in Simi Valley, according to spokesman Steve Swindle of the Ventura County Fire Department.

Trudeau was not injured, a Canadian government source told CNN.

The officer and a person aboard the vehicle were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

“The … officer was thrown off the motorcycle. The vehicle involved in the crash was not part of the motorcade,” Simi Valley Police Sgt. Chris Johnson said.

The crash happened as the motorcade was leaving the Ronald Reagan Library, where Trudeau delivered a speech on the friendship and partnership between the United States and Canada.

Trudeau is on a three-day trip to the US to discuss economic and political ties between the two countries.

He visited Chicago and San Francisco this week before traveling to California on Friday.

In California, Trudeau and Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom discussed trade and economic growth, the Prime Minister tweeted.

The leaders also talked about immigration, universal healthcare and climate change, according to Newsom.

Simi Valley is about 40 miles from Los Angeles.