Suspect in fatal Florissant bar shooting released from custody

FLORISSANT, Mo. - The suspect who fatally shot another customer at Show-Me's in Florissant has been released from police custody. According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the 54-year-old man, from Bellefontaine Neighbors, was initially booked on suspicion of second-degree murder.

His name has not been released because he is not charged with a crime.

The deceased man, Scott Beary, was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon. Beary and a coworker stopped at Show-Me's for lunch while waiting for a work truck to get fixed when a conversation with some other patrons suddenly escalated.

Witnesses told police the shooting was spurred by a discussion over the size of a German Shepherd belonging to the gunman's friend. The friend reportedly claimed that the dog weighed 290 pounds, and Beary said he didn't believe it. He began joking about how he was 325 pounds and couldn't imagine a dog his own size.

The disagreement wasn't very heated, however, and Beary had even exchanged phone numbers with the gunman after the two talked about possible construction jobs earlier.

As the gunman and Beary both prepared to walk out, witnesses said the man called Beary a fat (expletive). Beary walked up to him and asked why he would say that, and, shortly after, there were gunshots.

It was the second tragic loss for the Beary family in less than one week, coming days after they lost their premature baby girl, who was born at 22 weeks.

The St. Louis County Prosecutor's Office has taken the case under advisement, pending witness reports and an autopsy.