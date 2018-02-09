× O’Fallon police believe they’ve found remains of missing woman

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities in O’Fallon, Missouri believe they’ve located the remains of a 39-year-old woman who went missing in December.

On Friday, O’Fallon police and the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) conducted a ground search of the area east of Highway K and Technology Drive. They discovered human remains in an overgrown ravine in a thick underbrush by a creek, just east of a local hotel.

Those remains are believed to be that of Kelly Steiniger. She had not been heard from since December 6.

The area had previously been searched by both air and foot patrols.

Investigators do not suspect foul play in Steiniger’s death. The St. Charles County Medical Examiner’s Office has scheduled an autopsy for Saturday.