NHL Commissioner says St. Louis could soon host All-Star Game

ST. LOUIS - It's obvious that NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman walked in knowing exactly the question everyone in the room wanted to be answered and he didn't waste any time letting us know the answer.

"The answer to the first question is, 'yes,'" he said. "If they finish all the renovations we will consider St. Louis for an All-Star Game!"

Bettman's answer could mean a new dawn for the Blues and the Scottrade Center.

"We had a great Winter Classic over a year ago and we're thrilled to have the Blues doing as well as they are," Bettman said.

The commissioner cites the new scoreboard and backstage renovations as prime benefactors in tapping St. Louis to host a future NHL All-Star Game.

Approximately $64 million will be pumped into the arena to bring it a new life following a dismissed lawsuit between the Blues and the city.

It's the refresh button SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said his league hoped for five years ago when they decided to host the 2018 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Scottrade.

"Just the brightness of an arena that's in a different state was fulfillment of the faith that we had and encouragement, and something I know our fans will enjoy," Stankey said.

The SEC - including Missouri's flagship team, the Mizzou Tigers - will be dropping the ball in just a few short weeks for March Madness.

The NHL wouldn't give a definite year on when the All-Star could come to the city, but fans are hopeful that decision is made soon.

"The fans have always been loyal here, so I think it would be a great idea to bring the game here," Bettman said.

We'll just have to wait for the All-Star Game in San Jose to see if the Blues makes the cut for the next All-Star Game.