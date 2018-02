Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. - Work crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation will be out on the roads beginning at midnight in anticipation of freezing rain overnight.

MoDOT said it is also a possibility that some of the treatment on the roads may dissolve during the day, so drivers should use caution because some roads could be fine while others are slick.

So whatever weather the weekend brings, expect to see MoDOT crews out on the roads preparing them just in case.