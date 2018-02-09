Man killed at Show-Me’s identified as father of four

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, Mo. - A Manchester family is mourning the loss of a father and premature baby all in the same week.

Scott Beary was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon at Show-Me's restaurant by another patron.

Witnesses told police the shooting was spurred by a discussion over the size of a dog.

"He is the greatest guy and I just wonder if the guy even knew what Scott had been through, would it have been any different?" said Jeana Sellenschuetter, Beary's boss at CSM Construction.

Sellenschuetter's employees, Beary and Ryan Jacobsmeyer, stopped at Show-Me's for lunch while waiting for a work truck to get fixed.

"A guy yelled something horrible and mean and Scott turned around and Ryan said next thing you know, he heard four pops," she said.

Show-Me's owner described Jacobsmeyer as "more than heroic." Despite being shot in the arm, Jacobsmeyer tried his best to revive Beary, who died at the scene.

"Would have done anything for you, best heart ever, hard worker, baseball coach, great dad, I mean great dad," Sellenschuetter said.

Another tragic loss for the Beary family, just days after losing their premature baby girl who was born at 22 weeks.

"Jocelyn was born 14 ounces and she lived for 11 days and we buried her Friday. It's all new and we're still in shock about the baby, so this is even more shocking. So now Christy Beary is planning another funeral and we were just there not even a week ago, and we're going to be there again saying goodbye to an unbelievable guy," Sellenschuetter said.

Another emotional and financial hardship for Christy and her three teenagers, which is why her friends have set up a GoFundMe page in the memory of Scott and Jocelyn.

"He's up there with baby J holding her and loving her," Sellenschuetter said.

Show-Me's will bring in a counselor for any of their customers or staff that want to see one.