Man gunned down just south of downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a murder that took place late Friday evening just south of downtown.

Police responded to the intersection of 14th Street and Chouteau Avenue in the Peabody Darst Webbe neighborhood after receiving reports of a man being shot.

Police found three vehicles involvedĀ in an accident. One of the vehicles had a dead man inside.