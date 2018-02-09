Freezing drizzle a possibility this weekend, light snow accumulation

The mild temperatures were nice while they lasted, but poof, they’re gone. The cold air is here for the weekend and now we wait for a limited supply of moisture to get pushed up from the south and generate some very light wintry precipitation at times Saturday into Sunday. This is a small, weak weather system, but it could still create some impacts–particularly Saturday night–due to a little bit of a light mix of sleet, freezing drizzle, and some snow.

Saturday will be mostly dry, cold, and only feature some very spotty drizzle and freezing drizzle.

On Saturday evening, a light mix of freezing drizzle, sleet, and a little snow will develop from about 8 p.m. on into the night. This is when there could be some issues on untreated and lesser traveled roads. For metro St. Louis, the mix will result in less than an inch of snow on the ground, probably just a light coating of sleet with a touch of an icy glaze mixed in as well.

Further south, a mix of light freezing rain and some sleet will result in up to a tenth of an inch of glaze by Sunday morning, but little if any snow.

Again, the time to be most alert when you are out will be Saturday late evening into Saturday night. Outside of that, it’s just cold and gloomy.