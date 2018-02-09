Fire at Oak Forest Apartments in west St. Louis County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A late night fire drove residents from their apartments in west St. Louis County. That fire started just before midnight in the dishwasher in a ground floor unit at the Oak Forest Apartments on Oak Forest Parkway off of North Lindbergh.

The residents were asleep at the time but woke up when they smelled smoke. The whole building was evacuated. One resident made sure her pregnant sister also got out safely.

Extra firefighters were called in because of a large number of rescues needed.