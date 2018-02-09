Fire at Oak Forest Apartments in west St. Louis County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Three people were taken to the hospital and several others were rescued after an overnight two-alarm fire at a west county apartment complex. It happened at the Oak Forest Apartments just off North Lindbergh near Page.

The fire broke out in a first-floor unit where a burned mattress is on the patio this morning.

Fire crews rushed to the scene about 11:45 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire in that first-floor unit.

The Assistant Fire Marshal for the Creve Coeur Fire Protection District, Jerry McQueen, tells us 14 people were either rescued or assisted including one on a ladder from the third floor. McQueen says three people were taken to the hospital to be checked out for non-life threatening injuries.

Three dogs were also rescued.

The fire went to two alarms because of the number of people who had to be rescued. McQueen says it appears that the fire started in the dishwasher area of the unit.

One of the three residents, who lives in the unit that caught fire, says her step-daughter woke her up alerting her to the fire. The woman says when came out of her room smoke was intensifying in the apartment.

That`s when the three made it out.

Fortunately, nobody was seriously hurt.