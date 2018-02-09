Burglary suspect has criminal past littered with similar cases

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - Brandon Eisenbach, 26, was recently charged with burglary and attempted burglary for a string of home break-ins in St. Louis County in January. While he has not been convicted of these new incidents, a look at his criminal past shows he's no stranger to the charges.
