Burglary suspect has criminal past littered with similar cases

Posted 6:38 pm, February 9, 2018, by , Updated at 06:16PM, February 9, 2018

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - Brandon Eisenbach, 26, was recently charged with burglary and attempted burglary for a string of home break-ins in St. Louis County in January. While he has not been convicted of these new incidents, a look at his criminal past shows he's no stranger to the charges.