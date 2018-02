Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Today is your chance to help the needy pay their winter heating bills and you can get a hot breakfast at the same time. It's the 18th Annual Rise 'N Shine fundraiser for Heat Up St. Louis this morning from 6 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Donate $1 or more at any participating Hardee's restaurants, and you'll get a sausage and egg biscuit.

This year`s theme is Have A Heart, Heat A Home.

To learn more visit: Heatupstlouis.org