Suspect breaking into St. Louis County homes charged

SHREWSBURY, Mo. - When Jason Zimmerman heard his doorbell ring, then heard someone trying to pry open the back door of his home at the 4600 block of Murdoch Avenue in Shrewsbury, he knew something wasn't right.

"I kind of busted out (and) ran out the back door yelling and scared him pretty good," Zimmerman said. "His eyes got pretty big and he took off running, jumped into a truck and took off."

Zimmerman said he saw enough of the burglar that morning on January 8 to report the truck to police and to identify him in a police lineup.

According to St. Louis County court documents, Zimmerman was just one of at least two others to be hit by burglar suspect Brandon Eisenbach in January.

Eisenbach, 26, was charged in St. Louis County with two counts of attempted burglary, burglary, and stealing.

St. Louis County police arrested Eisenbach after he hit two homes on January 12.

According to charging documents, Eisenbach tried to break into a home in the 5700 block of Hempline Road, but was spooked again by a resident home at the time.

Later the same day, authorities said he successfully broke into a home at the 2800 block of Yaeger Road. He allegedly stole a rifle and hunting equipment, as well as a television, coins, and a car key.

According to court documents, a neighbor's surveillance camera captured a vehicle that matched the description of the vehicle Eisenbach was driving and when police arrested Eisenbach, they found some of the stolen property in the vehicle.

Eisenbach remains jailed on a $200,000 bond.

"It's one less guy on the street," said Zimmerman.