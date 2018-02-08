Red Gold Tomatoes: Bruchetta Chicken Bake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Amy Tinnin, A Cup Full of Sass and Red Gold Ambassador, stopped by the FOX 2 kitchen to make Bruchetta Chicken Bake!

Online Recipe: https://www.redgoldtomatoes.com/recipes/detail/bruschetta-chicken-bake-RG

Preheat oven to 400o F. Place diced tomatoes in a medium bowl and add garlic, stuffing mix, water, oil and vinegar; stir just until stuffing mixture is moistened.

2 (14.5 ounce) cans Red Gold® Diced Tomatoes

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 (6 ounce) package stuffing mix for chicken

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

Spray 9 x 13 inch baking dish with non-stick spray. Place chicken in baking dish. Sprinkle with basil and cheese. Top with stuffing mixture. Bake for 30 minutes or until chicken is cooked.

1 1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breast, cut into bite-size pieces

1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

Tear basil leaves and top before serving.

Torn basil leaves

