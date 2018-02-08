Proposed MetroLink Northside-Southside project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRENTWOOD, Mo. - The proposed Northside Southside Metrolink extension project is up for discussion today in two different forums. One is taking place at the BJC Learning Institute on Eager Road in Brentwood. That event is being put on by Citizens for Modern Transit.

The other meeting is at St. Louis City Hall.

The Northside Southside Metrolink expansion would have 17 miles of track on streets running basically from Natural Bridge and Goodfellow to Bayless and I-55. There would be 29 stops. The project`s lead consultant will present an update on the proposal at the Brentwood event.

A panel discussion will also be held there focusing on the role that collaboration and transit access can play in moving our regional transportation system forward. That event runs from 4:30 p.m. through 6 p.m.

Another presentation on the Northside-Southside project is taking place at a Board of Alderman Transportation and Commerce Committee meeting at City Hall downtown. The meeting there starts at 10 a.m.

The Northside Southside extension has a hefty price tag of some $1.3 billion. It would likely have to be built in stages with funding coming from various sources including federal grants and money from Proposition One passed last year by voters.