Macoupin County murder suspect under arrest after police chase

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. - A Chesterfield, Illinois murder suspect involved in a police chase is under arrest after a crash in Jersey County, Illinois.

The Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl said the office received a 911 call at 2:30 p.m. that they there may be a woman shot inside a home in the 400 block of Main Street. He said when deputies arrived, that's what they found.

The sheriff said there was some information during the 911 call about the suspect and the suspect vehicle.

Kahl said a deputy spotted the vehicle and a chase began. He said the chase ended in Jersey County where the suspect was caught.

During the chase, the Southwestern School District was put on a soft lockdown from 2:45 p.m. to 3:10 p.m. Administrators were then notified by the Macoupin County Sheriff that the situation was over and kids were free to go.

We still do not have a name of the victim or any information about the relationship between the victim and suspect.