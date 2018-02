Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - If you'd like to forget your ex, this might make you reconsider just for a moment. Hooters is giving away free wings on Valentine's Day but there's a catch.

To receive the deal, you must bring a picture of your ex to be shredded at participating locations. you must buy an order of 10-wings to get an order of 10-free boneless wings.