Contact 2 gets results for Arnold woman frustrated with Walmart

ARNOLD, Mo. - Arnold resident Rhonda McKee wanted to send gifts to her goddaughters in Oklahoma for the holidays. Her merry mission took her to Arnold Walmart.

"I bought three $15 gift cards and two $25 gift cards," Mckee said.

Exactly $95 worth of Starbucks gift cards. She said her husband mailed them at the Arnold post office.

"I got a text message from my friend. 'Did you mail it yet? We haven't received anything,'" McKee said.

A few more days passed but eventually, the envelope showed up.

"The envelope was torn. The post office had repackaged it into another envelope, but everything inside it was gone. There were gift cards and also some pictures," said McKee.

Rhonda had the card numbers on her receipt. She quickly called Walmart.

"They took the receipt, put some information into their system and said, 'We can't help you with this. Once they leave our store it's out of our hands,'" McKee said.

Her next move was to call Starbucks.

"She said that because the cards weren't bought at their store, they had no access," McKee said.

And her third call?

"We contacted the post office in Oklahoma and they said, 'Sorry, we can't help you,'" she said.

Needless to say, McKee was frustrated.

"I would just like reimbursement for the cards. New cards. That's all. I would like for my goddaughters to get the presents that they never got," she said.

The fourth call McKee made was to Fox 2 News. Our Contact 2 staff contacted Walmart's corporate office and explained the situation. A representative told us the Arnold store was apparently aware of the issue but hadn't taken care of it. After our call, that changed. McKee got new gifts cards, and her goddaughters finally got their presents.