Police searching for missing teen

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis police department is on the lookout for a missing 13-year-old African- American teenage girl. Police say Khandi Shakespeare was last seen on February 3rd when she informed her mother that she was going to stay with her father in Hazelwood.

On Monday, February 5th, her father told her mother that Khandi never arrived at his home and that he was not expecting her.

Attempts to locate the teen have failed so far.

If you have seen Khandi Shakespeare, please call the St. Louis police department, 911 or your local police department.