Police search for man in camouflage accused assaulting woman during home invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOURBON, MO - Police are searching for a man accused of forcing his way into a woman's home and assaulting her.

The Bourbon Police Department says that they received a call that a woman had been assaulted in her home Tuesday night. She says a man, dressed in full camouflage clothing and carrying a black backpack, forced his way into her residence. He assaulted her and left a short time later.

Police responded to the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital and then released.

The officers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Crawford County Sheriff's Department, and Bourbon, Cuba, and Sullivan Police Departments spent several hours canvassing the area to find the suspect.

Residents and schools in Bourbon were on edge. Violent crime is rare in Crawford County.

"Came out about lunchtime cause I saw a policeman in my backyard. I saw about 7 or 8 police cars, maybe more searching around here and all the way to the park. This neighborhood is nice. I never thought anything like that would happen here. I mean don't normally lock my doors but I'm going to start locking them I guess," said James Troup, a resident of Bourbon.

Crawford County R-1 District schools were on lockdown from about 12:45 to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. The superintendent says classes were back to normal Thursday but police did have increased presence around the schools today as the search continues for the suspect.

Bourbon police are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect. The suspect is described as a male about 6’2” wearing all camouflage and carrying a black back pact. Anyone seeing someone matching this description is asked to call 911 immediately. Do not attempt to approach this subject. If any suspicious activity is observed please notify your local law enforcement agency.